BidaskClub Downgrades TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) to Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

TIVO has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TiVo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of TiVo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial cut shares of TiVo from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.50.

TIVO stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,702,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. TiVo has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $923.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.87.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.11). TiVo had a negative net margin of 71.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.04%. The business had revenue of $158.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TiVo will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TiVo by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 1,287,672 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,806,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of TiVo by 72.2% in the 4th quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 700,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 293,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of TiVo by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 633,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after purchasing an additional 277,669 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of TiVo by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 50,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of TiVo by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 418,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

