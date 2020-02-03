BidaskClub Lowers Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) to Sell

BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

DENN has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Denny’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Denny’s from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 377,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,008. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.40. Denny’s has a 52 week low of $16.74 and a 52 week high of $23.88.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $1,138,057.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after buying an additional 725,669 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 252,729 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 35,180 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,694,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 88,360 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

