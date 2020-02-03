BidaskClub Lowers DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) to Sell

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

DSPG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DSP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

NASDAQ DSPG traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $14.24. 23,257 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 133,229. The firm has a market cap of $331.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -236.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.30.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.00 million. DSP Group had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 4.40%. Analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $385,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $631,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSPG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 57.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,154,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,532,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,007,000 after acquiring an additional 129,598 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 23.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 237,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of DSP Group by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 168,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

