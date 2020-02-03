BidaskClub Lowers United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Strong Sell

BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UCBI. ValuEngine cut shares of United Community Banks from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Stephens restated a hold rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of United Community Banks in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Hovde Group cut shares of United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of United Community Banks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.60.

UCBI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.44. 433,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,247. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. United Community Banks has a one year low of $23.21 and a one year high of $31.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.02.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.29 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Community Banks will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a boost from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 42,257 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 506,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,628,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 543,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

