BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut BioScrip from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair began coverage on BioScrip in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BioScrip from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Get BioScrip alerts:

BIOS stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.18. 1,056,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,419. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 0.50. BioScrip has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.51.

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $615.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $522.20 million. BioScrip had a negative return on equity of 42.56% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. As a group, research analysts expect that BioScrip will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of BioScrip by 5.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,034,000 after buying an additional 332,385 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in BioScrip by 25.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 190,700 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BioScrip in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in BioScrip by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,486,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 35,116 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in BioScrip in the third quarter valued at $64,000. 15.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioScrip

BioScrip, Inc provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods.

Read More: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for BioScrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioScrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.