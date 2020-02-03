bitCNY Trading Down 1.4% This Week (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 3rd. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar. One bitCNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00001527 BTC on exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger. bitCNY has a market capitalization of $5.90 million and $228.67 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.53 or 0.02997756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010728 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00196904 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000681 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00127756 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 41,412,900 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org

Buying and Selling bitCNY

bitCNY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BitShares Asset Exchange and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

