BitTube (TUBE) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.26 Million

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. During the last seven days, BitTube has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.26 million and $5,460.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, Livecoin and TradeOgre.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.92 or 0.00795185 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004228 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001960 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000033 BTC.

BitTube Profile

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 233,993,996 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex, TradeOgre and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

