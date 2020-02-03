BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) Shares Acquired by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr (NYSE:BDJ) by 39.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 31,661 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr in the third quarter worth about $74,000.

Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.44. 9,865 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,395. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.29. BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr has a twelve month low of $8.28 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Dividend Achievers Tr Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

