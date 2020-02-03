Blockport Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $14,176.00 (BPT)

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 3rd. One Blockport token can now be purchased for $0.0358 or 0.00000385 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin and IDEX. Blockport has a market cap of $2.02 million and $14,176.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Blockport has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.43 or 0.03003942 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010744 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00197673 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00030071 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.88 or 0.00127662 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockport was first traded on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io . The official website for Blockport is www.blockport.io

Blockport can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockport should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

