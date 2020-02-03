BlockStamp (BST) Market Capitalization Tops $41.12 Million

BlockStamp (CURRENCY:BST) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One BlockStamp coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00016703 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including TOKOK, Crex24 and STEX. In the last week, BlockStamp has traded 106.3% higher against the US dollar. BlockStamp has a market capitalization of $41.12 million and $892,756.00 worth of BlockStamp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BlockStamp alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Storeum (STO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0940 or 0.00001341 BTC.

ILCoin (ILC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000622 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005418 BTC.

999 (999) traded 287.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000469 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 78.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000917 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 34.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000221 BTC.

USDX (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001997 BTC.

BlockStamp Profile

BlockStamp (CRYPTO:BST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BlockStamp’s total supply is 33,751,887 coins and its circulating supply is 26,208,921 coins. BlockStamp’s official website is blockstamp.info. BlockStamp’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BlockStamp is medium.com/blockstamp.

Buying and Selling BlockStamp

BlockStamp can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, STEX and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlockStamp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlockStamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlockStamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BlockStamp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlockStamp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.