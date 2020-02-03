Blue Protocol 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (CURRENCY:BLUE) traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 3rd. Blue Protocol has a total market cap of $214,085.00 and $2.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blue Protocol has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Blue Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), TOPBTC, CoinExchange and YoBit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00037022 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.36 or 0.05913587 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00024675 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00129789 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00035218 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00013700 BTC.

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010732 BTC.

Blue Protocol Token Profile

BLUE is a token. It launched on October 17th, 2017. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 tokens. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue . The official message board for Blue Protocol is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku

Blue Protocol Token Trading

Blue Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, TOPBTC, CoinExchange, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blue Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Blue Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

