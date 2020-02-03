BMO Capital Markets Trims Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Target Price to C$2.80

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$3.00 to C$2.80 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EDR. Pi Financial set a C$3.00 target price on Endeavour Silver and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

EDR traded down C$0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,043. Endeavour Silver has a fifty-two week low of C$2.21 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.14 million and a PE ratio of -10.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$3.09.

Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$37.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.19 million. Research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier silver mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold deposits and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the Guanaceví mine in Durango; the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Cubo mine in Guanajuato.

