Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Position Increased by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.3% of Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $321.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 target price (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $349.19.

BA traded down $1.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $316.67. The stock had a trading volume of 3,141,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,649,957. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $328.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $351.22. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01. The firm has a market cap of $179.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -263.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is currently -236.89%.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

