Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.
Booz Allen Hamilton has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.
Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.04. 1,915,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,644. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.
In other news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $658,240.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.
About Booz Allen Hamilton
Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.
