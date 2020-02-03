Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.31 per share by the business services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

Booz Allen Hamilton has a dividend payout ratio of 34.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Booz Allen Hamilton to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $78.04. 1,915,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,644. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.87. Booz Allen Hamilton has a fifty-two week low of $51.26 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 57.89% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gary D. Labovich sold 8,329 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $658,240.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Ling sold 20,000 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $1,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 96,635 shares of company stock valued at $7,169,909. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.40.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

