BOScoin Hits Market Cap of $4.76 Million (BOS)

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 2nd. One BOScoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC, CoinBene and Kucoin. During the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 5% higher against the dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $4.76 million and $3.50 million worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00050204 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 59.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000036 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BOScoin Profile

BOScoin is a mFBA coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 21st, 2017. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,219,109,075 coins and its circulating supply is 865,184,705 coins. BOScoin’s official message board is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io.

BOScoin Coin Trading

BOScoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, GDAC and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOScoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

