Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Bought by LS Investment Advisors LLC

LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after purchasing an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 387.3% in the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 2,067,698 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,409 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,602,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $0.63 on Monday, hitting $63.58. 15,986,280 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,937,028. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.73.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 45.23%.

In related news, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

