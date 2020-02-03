Brokerages Anticipate Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to Announce -$0.03 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Avid Bioservices Inc (NASDAQ:CDMO) to announce ($0.03) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Avid Bioservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.01). Avid Bioservices posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Bioservices will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Avid Bioservices.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 million. Avid Bioservices had a negative return on equity of 8.78% and a negative net margin of 6.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDMO shares. First Analysis upgraded Avid Bioservices from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avid Bioservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Avid Bioservices from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Craig Hallum started coverage on Avid Bioservices in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Avid Bioservices in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.04.

Shares of CDMO stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.39 million, a P/E ratio of -36.72 and a beta of 2.78. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $8.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,790,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,227,000 after purchasing an additional 266,015 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,676,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,986,000 after purchasing an additional 19,667 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 87,955 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 894,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 256,971 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avid Bioservices by 3,584.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 827,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 804,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.17% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avid Bioservices (CDMO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.