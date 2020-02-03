Brokerages Anticipate Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.75 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) will announce ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.78) to ($0.71). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 368.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.87. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($2.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.40) to ($1.95). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lexicon Pharmaceuticals.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $294.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 2,372.40% and a net margin of 49.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4124.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LXRX. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. G.Research downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.35.

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.12. 5,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 896,162. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.37. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $8.39.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $202,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 77.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 61,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 26,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. 96.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. The company offers XERMELO, an orally-delivered small molecule drug candidate for the treatment of carcinoid syndrome diarrhea in combination with somatostatin analog therapy in adults.

Earnings History and Estimates for Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX)

