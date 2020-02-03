Brokerages Anticipate Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to Announce -$0.17 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Livexlive Media Inc (NASDAQ:LIVX) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Livexlive Media’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.16) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.18). Livexlive Media reported earnings per share of ($0.13) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 30.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Livexlive Media will report full-year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.68) to ($0.64). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Livexlive Media.

Get Livexlive Media alerts:

Livexlive Media (NASDAQ:LIVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 million. Livexlive Media had a negative return on equity of 501.10% and a negative net margin of 101.81%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LIVX. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Livexlive Media from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Livexlive Media in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Livexlive Media in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Livexlive Media from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.83.

LIVX traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 144,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,839. The stock has a market cap of $81.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.98. Livexlive Media has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $7.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1492 Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 31.2% during the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 414,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 98,515 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Livexlive Media during the third quarter valued at $143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 26.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 698,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after buying an additional 146,419 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 302,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after buying an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Livexlive Media by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,488,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,178,000 after buying an additional 51,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

About Livexlive Media

LiveXLive Media, Inc engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. The company operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, as well as Slacker Radio, a streaming music service; and produces original music-related content.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Livexlive Media (LIVX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Livexlive Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Livexlive Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.