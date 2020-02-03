Brokerages Expect 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) to Announce -$0.22 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that 2U Inc (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for 2U’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.26) and the highest is ($0.19). 2U reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 195.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that 2U will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.16) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.91). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The software maker reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 12.09% and a negative net margin of 35.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on TWOU. ValuEngine raised 2U from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on 2U from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised 2U from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut 2U from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in 2U by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,175 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of 2U by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2U during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of TWOU traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $20.13. 21,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,600. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. 2U has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.21.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

