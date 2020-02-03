Brokerages Expect Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) to Announce -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Cincinnati Bell’s earnings. Cincinnati Bell reported earnings per share of ($0.55) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell will report full year earnings of ($1.28) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.06) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cincinnati Bell.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $382.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.15 million. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Cincinnati Bell to a “hold” rating and set a $10.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cincinnati Bell from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Cincinnati Bell from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE CBB traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,186. Cincinnati Bell has a one year low of $3.19 and a one year high of $14.01. The stock has a market cap of $691.27 million, a PE ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52.

In other Cincinnati Bell news, Director Theodore H. Torbeck sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $199,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 285,591 shares in the company, valued at $3,801,216.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Bell by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,683,000 after acquiring an additional 13,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 123.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 289,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,380 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,423,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,745,000 after purchasing an additional 335,566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 28.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,164 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 126,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

