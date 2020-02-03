Brokerages Set Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Price Target at $32.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, January 6th.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

APAM stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. 21,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $35.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,604,619 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $99,200,000 after purchasing an additional 19,485 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 392,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,798,000 after purchasing an additional 11,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 172.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 343,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 819,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 96,685 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 40,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.