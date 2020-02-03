Brokerages Set Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) Price Target at $32.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.00.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, January 6th.
APAM stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.71. 21,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 328,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $22.77 and a 52 week high of $35.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.88.
About Artisan Partners Asset Management
Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.
