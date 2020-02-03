Brokerages Set California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) Target Price at $21.67

California Resources Corp (NYSE:CRC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.67.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

CRC traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,921,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,651,058. California Resources has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63. The company has a market cap of $360.53 million, a P/E ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 4.48.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.72. California Resources had a net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that California Resources will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 152.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,991 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 647,939 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the second quarter worth $5,581,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 822.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 205,047 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 182,812 shares in the last quarter. Caymus Capital Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the fourth quarter worth $1,501,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Resources by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,612,000 after purchasing an additional 161,155 shares in the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

California Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

