Brokerages Set Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Target Price at $108.71

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $108.71.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $106.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Karuna Therapeutics from $35.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KRTX stock traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $92.81. The stock had a trading volume of 485,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,981. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $152.00.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts predict that Karuna Therapeutics will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Healy purchased 156,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather Preston purchased 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $69.80 per share, for a total transaction of $99,604.60. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 474 shares in the company, valued at $33,085.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 158,465 shares of company stock worth $15,155,159.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRTX. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $116,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $851,000. Finally, Gainplan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $866,000. Institutional investors own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on developing novel therapies to address disabling neuropsychiatric conditions characterized by significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia, as well as in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as cognitive and negative symptoms, Alzheimer's, and pain.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.