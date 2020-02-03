Brokerages Set Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) Target Price at C$43.10

Shares of Spin Master Corp (TSE:TOY) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$43.10.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOY. CIBC lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd.

TOY stock traded down C$0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting C$31.47. The stock had a trading volume of 119,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$39.33. Spin Master has a twelve month low of C$29.99 and a twelve month high of C$46.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.26.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$723.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$845.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.3300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

