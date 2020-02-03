Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.10-$5.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.21. Brunswick also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.10-5.40 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BC. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Brunswick from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Brunswick to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brunswick from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Longbow Research downgraded Brunswick from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Brunswick from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Shares of NYSE BC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.85. 1,291,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -33.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.70. Brunswick has a one year low of $41.02 and a one year high of $64.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its 200 day moving average is $54.38.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $917.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $905.55 million. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $79,322.36. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

