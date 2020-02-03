BT Group (LON:BTA) Given Sell Rating at Deutsche Bank

BT Group (LON:BTA)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 157 ($2.07) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 260 ($3.42) to GBX 240 ($3.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of BT Group from GBX 155 ($2.04) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.34) price objective on shares of BT Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 238.14 ($3.13).

