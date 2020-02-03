Btu Metals (CVE:BTU) Trading Up 15.4%

Shares of Btu Metals Corp (CVE:BTU) were up 15.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23, approximately 277,950 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 661,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 8.64 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company has a market cap of $13.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.67.

About Btu Metals (CVE:BTU)

BTU Metals Corp. operates as a junior exploration company in Canada and the Republic of Ireland. The company holds a 100% interest in the Shakespeare Property that consists of 9 contiguous claims covering an area of approximately 528 hectares located in the Baldwin and Shakespeare Townships, Sudbury Mining Division, Ontario; and the Galway Gold project that covers an area of 16,640 hectares located in Galway County, the Republic of Ireland.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Btu Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Btu Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.