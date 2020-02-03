C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given “Buy” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CHRW. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price target for the company from $79.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Loop Capital restated a buy rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $80.85.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $72.55 on Thursday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $71.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.23). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.67% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Michael W. Neill sold 671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $50,076.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 28,941 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

