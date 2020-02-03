Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 61.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,724 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Cabot worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $2,498,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $7,176,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Cabot by 4.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 390,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,715,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Cabot in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CBT traded up $0.51 on Monday, reaching $40.36. 46,495 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.59 and a 200-day moving average of $44.60. Cabot Corp has a 52-week low of $37.11 and a 52-week high of $50.58.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.44 million. Cabot had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 4.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.81%.

In other Cabot news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $136,947.22. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,979,716.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cabot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Cabot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cabot from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.67.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

