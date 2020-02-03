Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) to Sell

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of Pilbara Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,642. Pilbara Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

Pilbara Minerals Company Profile

Pilbara Minerals Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Australia. The company focuses on the development of Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. Pilbara Minerals Limited is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

