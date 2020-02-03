Canaccord Genuity Downgrades Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) to Sell

Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Pilbara Minerals (OTCMKTS:PILBF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of Pilbara Minerals stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 288,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,642. Pilbara Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.
Pilbara Minerals Company Profile
Recommended Story: Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Pilbara Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilbara Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.