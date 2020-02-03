Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $228.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $228.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.96.

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $200.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,407,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

