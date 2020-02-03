Cantor Fitzgerald Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $228.00

Visa (NYSE:V) had its price target upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $200.00 to $228.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit-card processor’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $233.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $215.96.
Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.54 on Friday, reaching $200.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,407,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,765,022. Visa has a 52-week low of $133.30 and a 52-week high of $210.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.
In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 13,206 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.78, for a total value of $2,400,586.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,183,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.72, for a total value of $1,286,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,788 shares in the company, valued at $15,577,251.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,316 shares of company stock worth $5,579,434 over the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.
