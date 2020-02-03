Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CARA has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cara Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of CARA stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $16.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,135. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $27.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $642.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.18.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 470.70% and a negative return on equity of 70.35%. The business had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. Analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 10,000 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 917,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,730,192.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of Cara Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $40,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,434 shares of company stock worth $854,650 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $190,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

