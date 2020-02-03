CareTech (LON:CTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $479.00

CareTech Holdings plc (LON:CTH)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 479 ($6.30) and last traded at GBX 470 ($6.18), with a volume of 41367 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 457 ($6.01).

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 575 ($7.56) price objective on shares of CareTech in a report on Monday, January 13th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 440.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 391.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.51. The stock has a market cap of $524.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 7.95 ($0.10) per share. This is an increase from CareTech’s previous dividend of $3.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 1.79%. CareTech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.66%.

CareTech Company Profile (LON:CTH)

CareTech Holdings PLC and its subsidiaries provide social care and support services for children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Adult Services and Children Services. The Adult services segment provides individual tailor made solutions for people living in their own homes, residential care, or independent supported living schemes.

