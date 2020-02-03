Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial raised their price target on the stock from C$105.00 to C$121.00. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Cargojet traded as high as C$119.30 and last traded at C$119.01, with a volume of 7435 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$117.91.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CJT. AltaCorp Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cargojet in a report on Sunday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Cargojet from C$136.00 to C$126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Cargojet from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$95.00 price objective on shares of Cargojet in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$113.75.

In other news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.93, for a total value of C$104,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,335 shares in the company, valued at C$140,081.55.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$107.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$99.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 71.60.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$117.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$122.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cargojet will post 1.7000001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cargojet (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo co-load network between 14 cities in Canada; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

