Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.92-2.06 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.97. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.87-2.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.85 billion.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Catalent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.57.

Shares of CTLT opened at $61.10 on Monday. Catalent has a one year low of $36.24 and a one year high of $63.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.00, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $664.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.87 million. Catalent had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Aristippos Gennadios sold 45,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $2,378,202.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,512 shares of company stock worth $2,921,998 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

