Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.25

Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $68.25 and last traded at $62.83, with a volume of 13225 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on CTLT. Stephens increased their price target on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.57.

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 66.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Catalent had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $664.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalent Inc will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 7,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $386,512.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $137,730.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 55,512 shares of company stock valued at $2,921,998. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 12,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period.

Catalent Company Profile (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

