CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CCUR stock opened at $4.40 on Friday. CCUR has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $4.50. The company has a current ratio of 35.04, a quick ratio of 35.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.94.

Get CCUR alerts:

CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. CCUR had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 7.45%.

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CCUR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCUR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.