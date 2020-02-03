Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Sold by First Bank & Trust

First Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Celanese were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 162.1% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 410.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

CE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Alembic Global Advisors set a $115.00 target price on shares of Celanese and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Celanese from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $133.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Celanese stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $104.53. 650,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,524. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $94.56 and a 1 year high of $128.88. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.47.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.10). Celanese had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 9.64 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.