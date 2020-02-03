CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 9,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $11.57.

CENTRAIS ELETRI/S Company Profile

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through thermal, nuclear, wind, and hydroelectric plants. As of December 31, 2018, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 44,221.05 megawatts; 105 thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 2,403 megawatts; and 2 nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

