CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) Raised to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CENTRAIS ELETRI/S (NYSE:EBR.B) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.
CENTRAIS ELETRI/S stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.50. 9,869 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,499. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. CENTRAIS ELETRI/S has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $11.57.
