Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:CNBKA traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,020. The business’s 50-day moving average is $90.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.47. The company has a market capitalization of $478.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. Century Bancorp has a 52-week low of $70.20 and a 52-week high of $95.70.

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter. Century Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 22.36%. The business had revenue of $30.02 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $376,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 740,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,675,346. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $86.57 per share, with a total value of $31,165.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 729,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,140,262.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,240,096. Company insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 5,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $307,000. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

