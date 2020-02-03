CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CEVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CEVA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CEVA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.40.

NASDAQ CEVA traded down $1.43 on Friday, reaching $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,482. The firm has a market cap of $601.51 million, a PE ratio of -691.38 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.47. CEVA has a 52 week low of $21.69 and a 52 week high of $33.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.72 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CEVA will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in CEVA by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 690,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,609,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 741.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,250 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 13.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CEVA by 21.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 26,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.06% of the company’s stock.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

