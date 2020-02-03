Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Independence Bank of Kentucky

Independence Bank of Kentucky trimmed its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 46.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 29.6% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 27,092,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,133,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,193,052 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $144,183,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,080,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,499,773,000 after buying an additional 3,140,824 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,822,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,720,000 after buying an additional 1,527,073 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 25.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,204,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,714,000 after buying an additional 1,039,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $1,431,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 16,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total value of $771,789.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,632.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,462 shares of company stock worth $33,394,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Charles Schwab stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.95. The company had a trading volume of 644,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,960,884. The stock has a market cap of $59.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.39. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1 year low of $34.58 and a 1 year high of $51.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average of $43.23.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

