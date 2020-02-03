Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $580.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $495.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on CHTR. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.95.

CHTR stock traded up $15.94 on Monday, reaching $533.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,424. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.11. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $319.30 and a 12-month high of $521.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 96.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.78. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 2.91% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altarock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.4% in the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,730,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 151,566 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 376,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

