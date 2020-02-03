Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Given New $580.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks from $495.00 to $580.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.74% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on CHTR. Nomura reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp raised their price target on Charter Communications from $515.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $505.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Charter Communications from $525.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.95.
CHTR stock traded up $15.94 on Monday, reaching $533.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,424. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $493.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $445.11. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $319.30 and a 12-month high of $521.69. The firm has a market cap of $111.14 billion, a PE ratio of 96.46, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28.
In other Charter Communications news, Director Lance Conn sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,776,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Altarock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 13.4% in the third quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,081,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,730,000 after purchasing an additional 127,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 17.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,041,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,091,000 after purchasing an additional 151,566 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 655,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,643 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 500,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,236,000 after acquiring an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 376,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,718,000 after acquiring an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.
Charter Communications Company Profile
Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.
