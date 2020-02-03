ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Hits New 12-Month High at $44.78

Shares of ChemoCentryx Inc (NASDAQ:CCXI) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.50, with a volume of 32035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.42.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CCXI. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ChemoCentryx from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $17.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChemoCentryx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.14.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.71 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.06. ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 143.30% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. The business had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 million. Research analysts predict that ChemoCentryx Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $55,396.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 77,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,264. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 15,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.03, for a total transaction of $645,689.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,317 shares in the company, valued at $3,746,736.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,348,030 shares of company stock worth $45,321,857 over the last quarter. 12.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCXI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 70.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 131.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,586 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.51% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile (NASDAQ:CCXI)

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops new medications for inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company targets the chemokine and chemoattractant systems to discover, develop, and commercialize orally-administered therapies. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Story: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.