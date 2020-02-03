Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CHMI. B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.63.

NYSE CHMI traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,848. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.06. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $11.81 and a twelve month high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.35%. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHMI. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 2.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 188,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 4,326 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 18.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,668,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,699,000 after purchasing an additional 265,591 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 17.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 984,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 145,809 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 1.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 12.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

