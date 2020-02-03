China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Hits New 12-Month Low at $52.14

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (NYSE:SNP) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.14 and last traded at $52.40, with a volume of 51066 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.43.

Separately, Bank of America lowered shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. China Petroleum & Chemical had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $104.68 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that China Petroleum & Chemical Corp will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,202,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 44.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,404 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 4.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 46.6% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 3.1% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 10,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:SNP)

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

