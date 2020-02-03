Chronologic Price Reaches $0.59 (DAY)

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 3rd. Chronologic has a market cap of $553,482.00 and $3,482.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 78.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Chronologic token can currently be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00006364 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chronologic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.27 or 0.03020738 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010782 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00197174 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00029934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00127863 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Chronologic Profile

Chronologic launched on July 28th, 2017. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,215,860 tokens and its circulating supply is 937,327 tokens. The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network . Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH

Chronologic Token Trading

Chronologic can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chronologic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chronologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chronologic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.