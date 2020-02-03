Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 345,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,889 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Chubb worth $53,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 41,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $264,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,100,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 157,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.49, for a total value of $24,226,094.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,155,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,290,312.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,598 shares of company stock valued at $27,083,603. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $154.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.92.

CB traded up $1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $153.18. 1,132,414 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,616,184. The stock has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $153.79 and a 200 day moving average of $154.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Chubb Ltd has a 52 week low of $128.58 and a 52 week high of $162.44.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 21st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 31.78%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

