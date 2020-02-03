CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Hits New 52-Week High at $23.70

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$23.70 and last traded at C$23.65, with a volume of 69245 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$23.19.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$22.51 and its 200 day moving average is C$20.48.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.60 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.60. The company had revenue of C$527.50 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.5199998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Sheila A. Murray sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.85, for a total transaction of C$235,553.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,777,007.81. Also, Director David C. Pauli sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.05, for a total transaction of C$220,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$12,124,750. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,632 shares of company stock valued at $2,350,386.

About CI Financial (TSE:CIX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

